Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Trading 4.2% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $269.76 and last traded at $270.80. 216,518 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,579,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $259.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Autodesk from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler raised Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $311.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Autodesk from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.29.

Get Autodesk alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ADSK

Autodesk Stock Up 3.9 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autodesk

The company has a market cap of $57.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $287.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Autodesk by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,192,345 shares of the software company’s stock worth $603,947,000 after purchasing an additional 245,816 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $387,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Autodesk by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 180,394 shares of the software company’s stock worth $49,696,000 after purchasing an additional 90,913 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $760,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

(Get Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.