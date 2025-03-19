Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 20th. Analysts expect Autolus Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.21) per share and revenue of $2.98 million for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Autolus Therapeutics Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ AUTL opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.95. The stock has a market cap of $476.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.07. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $6.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.40.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

