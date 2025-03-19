AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Bought by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 63,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,030,000 after buying an additional 6,934 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 74,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,360,000 after buying an additional 8,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $229.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Mizuho raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.64.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

Shares of AVB stock opened at $209.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.40 and a 52 week high of $239.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $217.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.21.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.03). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 37.13% and a return on equity of 9.15%. On average, research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.23%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

