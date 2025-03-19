Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 31,976 Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) by 478.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,976 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.08% of Global X Copper Miners ETF worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 173.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 25,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Global X Copper Miners ETF stock opened at $42.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.35. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $36.79 and a 12-month high of $52.90.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

