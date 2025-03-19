Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,283 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Celestica were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLS. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Celestica by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 29,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Celestica by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Celestica during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC raised its holdings in Celestica by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 93,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Celestica
In related news, insider Alok K. Agrawal sold 6,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total value of $914,137.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,278.08. The trade was a 42.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Yann L. Etienvre sold 9,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $1,170,944.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,608,649.66. The trade was a 9.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 959,381 shares of company stock worth $119,142,019. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Report on Celestica
Celestica Price Performance
Shares of CLS opened at $87.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 2.21. Celestica Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $144.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.74.
Celestica Company Profile
Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Celestica
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Arqit Stock Soars as NVIDIA’s GTC Fuels Quantum Excitement
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- 3 Must-Own Stocks to Build Wealth This Decade
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Advanced Micro Devices Eyes AI Market Growth—Is AMD a Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS).
Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.