Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,283 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Celestica were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLS. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Celestica by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 29,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Celestica by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Celestica during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC raised its holdings in Celestica by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 93,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Celestica

In related news, insider Alok K. Agrawal sold 6,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total value of $914,137.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,278.08. The trade was a 42.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Yann L. Etienvre sold 9,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $1,170,944.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,608,649.66. The trade was a 9.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 959,381 shares of company stock worth $119,142,019. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on CLS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Celestica from $77.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Celestica in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Celestica from $70.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.83.

Celestica Price Performance

Shares of CLS opened at $87.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 2.21. Celestica Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $144.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.74.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Featured Articles

