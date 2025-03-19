Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 144.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 38,462 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOC. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,093,576,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $403,898,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2,113.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,133,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,575,000 after buying an additional 17,314,572 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,988,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $175,697,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $20.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.21 and a 52 week high of $23.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.47, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.23 and its 200 day moving average is $21.20.

Healthpeak Properties Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. This is a boost from Healthpeak Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 348.57%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DOC. Mizuho cut their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wedbush cut their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.92.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

