Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SOXQ. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000.
Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 1.6 %
NASDAQ:SOXQ opened at $36.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.88 million, a PE ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 1.56. Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $33.70 and a twelve month high of $46.82.
Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Profile
The Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the PHLX / Semiconductor index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.
