Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 45,407 Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,311 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 45,407 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,696,360 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $24,445,000 after acquiring an additional 265,560 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 342,752 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after buying an additional 72,930 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 2,142,912 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,558,000 after buying an additional 190,435 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 3rd quarter worth $141,372,000. Finally, Ping Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 26,900 shares during the period.

Shares of PBR stock opened at $13.89 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $89.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.39. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $17.44.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PBR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.81.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

