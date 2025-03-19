Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 762 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 78,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,815,000 after acquiring an additional 36,573 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 8.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,430,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,393,000 after purchasing an additional 109,288 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 21.8% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 848,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,465,000 after buying an additional 151,744 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter valued at about $497,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 607,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,328,000 after buying an additional 14,369 shares during the period. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CWST opened at $107.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 467.52, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.05. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $86.41 and a one year high of $116.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.25. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 0.87%. Analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CWST shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Casella Waste Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.75.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

