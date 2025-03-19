Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Holdings Decreased by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 78.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,087 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVTR. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 4.8% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 15,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 15.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 322,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after buying an additional 42,132 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 5.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 9.5% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 497,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,871,000 after buying an additional 43,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,016,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,157,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James Bramwell sold 3,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $65,877.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,753.87. The trade was a 4.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 4,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $86,019.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,604 shares in the company, valued at $711,788.12. This represents a 10.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE AVTR opened at $17.04 on Wednesday. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.37 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.88.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Avantor had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 10.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVTR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Avantor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Avantor from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Avantor from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avantor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

