Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF) Short Interest Up 17.3% in February

Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 774,200 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the February 13th total of 659,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Axfood AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AXFOF opened at $24.27 on Wednesday. Axfood AB has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $26.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.26.

Get Axfood AB (publ) alerts:

About Axfood AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Axfood AB (publ) engages in the food retail and wholesale businesses primarily in Sweden. It operates through four segments: Willys, Hemköp, Dagab, and Snabbgross. The company sells groceries through Willys, HANDLAR'N, Hemköp, and Eurocash store chains. It is also involved in the e-commerce business; and provision of private label products.

Receive News & Ratings for Axfood AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axfood AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.