Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Buys 617 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in AON by 2,025.0% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 85 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 1,162.5% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AON. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AON from $394.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AON from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded AON from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $407.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $411.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AON from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $386.21.

AON Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $389.79 on Wednesday. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $268.06 and a twelve month high of $412.97. The company has a market cap of $84.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $383.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $369.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

About AON

(Free Report)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.