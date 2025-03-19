Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Buys 65,220 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 341.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,220 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $4,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 6,401.8% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,645,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573,794 shares during the period. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd boosted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 1,518,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,541,000 after purchasing an additional 346,918 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 864,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,850,000 after buying an additional 58,469 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 127.6% during the third quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 660,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,846,000 after buying an additional 370,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Derivatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,686,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $46.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.98. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a fifty-two week low of $28.23 and a fifty-two week high of $61.75.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

