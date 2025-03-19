Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.94% of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF worth $5,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 167,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,654,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,423,000 after buying an additional 127,682 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,935,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XLSR opened at $50.95 on Wednesday. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a 12 month low of $46.10 and a 12 month high of $56.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.29.

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

