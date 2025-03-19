Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $3,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,455,000. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,871,000. Axis Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,598,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 113.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 138,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 73,433 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 35.2% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 233,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 60,693 shares during the last quarter.

PEY stock opened at $21.59 on Wednesday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $19.22 and a 12 month high of $23.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.66 and its 200 day moving average is $21.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.0701 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

