Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Makes New $2.87 Million Investment in Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSC)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 55,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,867,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 9.32% of Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GSC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $879,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 17,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares during the period. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,606,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,485,000.

Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GSC opened at $47.04 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $45.56 and a 52 week high of $56.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.25. The firm has a market cap of $137.83 million, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.29.

About Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF (GSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in small-cap companies. The fund tilts towards US companies but may still invest in securities from other countries, including emerging markets.

