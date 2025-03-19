Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,146 Shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned 1.09% of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF worth $2,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,228,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 25,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF alerts:

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PSP opened at $65.89 on Wednesday. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $57.54 and a 52-week high of $72.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.60 and a 200-day moving average of $68.31. The company has a market capitalization of $285.96 million, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.44.

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.