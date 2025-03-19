Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Purchases 238,990 Shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 3,129.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238,990 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.71% of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $6,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of DBMF stock opened at $25.52 on Wednesday. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $24.71 and a 12-month high of $30.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.94.

About iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

