Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 755,100 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the February 13th total of 630,500 shares. Currently, 14.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 593,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Ayro

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ayro stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 104,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 1.55% of Ayro at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ayro alerts:

Ayro Stock Performance

AYRO stock opened at $0.52 on Wednesday. Ayro has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 3.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.72.

About Ayro

Ayro, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles for closed campus mobility, urban and community transport, local on-demand and last mile delivery, and government use in the United States. It provides four-wheeled purpose-built electric vehicles for universities, business and medical campuses, last mile delivery services, and food service providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ayro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.