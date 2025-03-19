Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ) Trading Down 14.3% – What’s Next?

Azincourt Energy Corp. (CVE:AAZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 14.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 818,841 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 512,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Azincourt Energy Trading Down 14.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.01.

About Azincourt Energy

(Get Free Report)

Azincourt Energy Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on the alternative fuels/alternative energy sector in Canada and Peru. It explores for uranium and lithium deposits, as well as other clean energy elements. The company owns interest in the East Preston project covering an area of approximately 25,000 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Big Hill Lithium project covering approximately an area of 7,500 hectares located in southwestern Newfoundland, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Azincourt Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azincourt Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.