B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYG) Short Interest Up 19.1% in February

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the February 13th total of 906,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 24.5 days.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:RILYG traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,145. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $19.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.05.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.87%.

About B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

