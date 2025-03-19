B. Riley Weighs in on AudioEye’s Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:AEYE)

AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of AudioEye in a report issued on Thursday, March 13th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now forecasts that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for AudioEye’s current full-year earnings is $0.18 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for AudioEye’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of AudioEye in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on AudioEye from $37.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AudioEye currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.10.

NASDAQ AEYE opened at $11.22 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.98. AudioEye has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $34.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $136.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.56, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEYE. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in AudioEye during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,802,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AudioEye during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,739,000. Formula Growth Ltd. acquired a new position in AudioEye during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,977,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AudioEye by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 515,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,774,000 after acquiring an additional 101,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in AudioEye during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

