B90 (LON:B90) Shares Down 2.2% – Here’s What Happened

B90 Holdings PLC (LON:B90 – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.90 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.93 ($0.04). 425,813 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 256,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3 ($0.04).

B90 Trading Down 2.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £17.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.85 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3.42.

About B90

B90 Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of online sportsbook and casino products through Bet90.com and spinbookie.com in the British Virgin Islands and Malta. It also engages in generating marketing leads and marketing contracts for the activities of partners in sports betting and casinos games under Oddsen.nu and Tippen4you.com.

