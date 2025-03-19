Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Short Interest Up 21.6% in February

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,640,000 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the February 13th total of 16,970,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Baker Hughes Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BKR opened at $43.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.21. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $30.93 and a one year high of $49.40.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 14.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is 30.87%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BKR. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.06.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $358,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,758,730.54. The trade was a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baker Hughes

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Burney Co. raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 315.0% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 138,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,693,000 after purchasing an additional 105,349 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,053,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,233,000 after buying an additional 239,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 214,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,801,000 after buying an additional 12,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Further Reading

