Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.95) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Bakkt had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 62.65%.
Bakkt Stock Down 0.8 %
NYSE:BKKT traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $9.26. The stock had a trading volume of 611,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,223. The company has a market capitalization of $126.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 5.47. Bakkt has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $37.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.57.
Bakkt Company Profile
