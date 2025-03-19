Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.83, but opened at $14.50. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria shares last traded at $14.54, with a volume of 160,553 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on BBVA shares. StockNews.com cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 28.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,481,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,596,000 after purchasing an additional 163,044 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,418,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,111,000 after buying an additional 2,424,880 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,370,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,055,000 after buying an additional 344,355 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,108,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,654,000 after buying an additional 613,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,647,000. Institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

Featured Articles

