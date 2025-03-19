Banco Comercial Português (OTCMKTS:BPCGY) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.65 and last traded at $6.65, with a volume of 604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.78.
Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Banco Comercial Português to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.
Banco Comercial Português, SA, a private sector bank, engages in the provision of various banking and financial products and services in Portugal and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking; Companies, Corporate & Investment Banking; Private Banking; Foreign Business; and Other segments.
