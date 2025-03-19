Bank of Marin Increases Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Bank of Marin boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Bank of Marin’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. North Forty Two & Co. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd now owns 66,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,045,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $3,239,000. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $6,908,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial set a $130.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Philip Guido acquired 4,645 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $103.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.62. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.73 and a fifty-two week high of $187.69. The company has a market capitalization of $167.74 billion, a PE ratio of 104.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

