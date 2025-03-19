Bank of Marin Raises Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Bank of Marin boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 104.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,115 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Bank of Marin’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Bank of Marin’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,000 after buying an additional 14,036 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 782,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,836,000 after buying an additional 327,916 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 346,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,996,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHO opened at $24.26 on Wednesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $24.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.24.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

