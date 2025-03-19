Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the February 13th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of the James Financial Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 261,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC boosted its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 161,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 67,927 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 33,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Bank of the James Financial Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of the James Financial Group alerts:

Bank of the James Financial Group Trading Up 2.2 %

BOTJ opened at $13.41 on Wednesday. Bank of the James Financial Group has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $17.05. The firm has a market cap of $61.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.89.

Bank of the James Financial Group Announces Dividend

Bank of the James Financial Group ( NASDAQ:BOTJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 13.29%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Bank of the James Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

About Bank of the James Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the United States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.