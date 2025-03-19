Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Price Target Raised to C$33.00 at National Bankshares

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) had its target price raised by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$27.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.26% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$36.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group raised Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Cibc World Mkts cut Barrick Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Barrick Gold from C$33.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Barrick Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.55.

TSE:ABX traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$27.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,041,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,328,766. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$25.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.48. Barrick Gold has a one year low of C$20.65 and a one year high of C$29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.83, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.65.

In related news, Director Dennis Mark Bristow purchased 230,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$25.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,936,042.34. Also, Senior Officer Poupak Bahamin sold 17,633 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.96, for a total value of C$457,781.77. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Barrick Gold Corp is one of the world’s largest gold producers, operating mines in North America, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company segments consist of nine gold mines namely Carlin, Cortez, Turquoise Ridge, Pueblo Viejo, Loulo-Gounkoto, Kibali, Veladero, North Mara, and Bulyanhulu. It generates maximum revenue from the Carlin mine segment.

