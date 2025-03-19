Beamr Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:BMR) Short Interest Update

Beamr Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:BMR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 523,200 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the February 13th total of 403,300 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 410,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Beamr Imaging Trading Down 9.2 %
Shares of Beamr Imaging stock opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. Beamr Imaging has a 12-month low of $2.24 and a 12-month high of $8.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.23 and its 200-day moving average is $3.42.
Beamr Imaging Company Profile
