Beamr Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:BMR) Short Interest Update

Beamr Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:BMR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 523,200 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the February 13th total of 403,300 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 410,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Beamr Imaging Trading Down 9.2 %

Shares of Beamr Imaging stock opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. Beamr Imaging has a 12-month low of $2.24 and a 12-month high of $8.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.23 and its 200-day moving average is $3.42.

See Also

Beamr Imaging Ltd. provides video encoding, transcoding, and optimization solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It offers a suite of video compression software encoder solutions, including Beamr 4 H.264, Beamr 4X H.264 content adaptive, Beamr 5 HEVC, and Beamr 5X HEVC content adaptive encoders; Beamr JPEGmini photo optimization software solutions for reducing joint photographic experts group file sizes; and Beamr Silicon IP block, a hardware solution for integration into dedicated video encoding application-specific integrated circuits, graphics processing units, and application processors.

