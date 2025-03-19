Benjamin Machinas Beneski Sells 5,488 Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Stock

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) SVP Benjamin Machinas Beneski sold 5,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $10,866.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 218,507 shares in the company, valued at $432,643.86. This represents a 2.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Allogene Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ALLO traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.69. 3,349,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,049,664. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $4.74. The company has a market cap of $354.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.31.
Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.40.
About Allogene Therapeutics
Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).
