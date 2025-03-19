Benjamin Machinas Beneski Sells 5,488 Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Stock

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) SVP Benjamin Machinas Beneski sold 5,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $10,866.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 218,507 shares in the company, valued at $432,643.86. This represents a 2.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLO traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.69. 3,349,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,049,664. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $4.74. The company has a market cap of $354.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.31.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 486,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,642 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 7,685 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 127,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 8,359 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 46,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 9,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 460,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 9,635 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.40.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

