Best Industrial Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 16th

Tesla, Broadcom, Micron Technology, Accenture, and Chevron are the five Industrial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Industrial stocks are shares in companies that operate within the manufacturing and production sectors, such as machinery, transportation, and construction. These stocks tend to reflect broader economic trends and changes in industrial demand, making them sensitive to economic cycles and global trade conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Industrial stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA traded up $9.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $249.98. 99,883,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,788,172. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $351.31 and its 200 day moving average is $319.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $804.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

AVGO stock traded up $4.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $195.54. The stock had a trading volume of 25,878,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,136,684. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.91. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $119.76 and a 52 week high of $251.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

NASDAQ MU traded up $5.91 on Friday, hitting $100.79. 24,604,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,173,168. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.72 and a 200-day moving average of $98.05. The stock has a market cap of $112.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.23. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $83.54 and a 52 week high of $157.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MU

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $318.28. 4,085,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,728,607. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $363.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $358.10. The company has a market cap of $199.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Accenture has a 1-year low of $278.69 and a 1-year high of $398.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ACN

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $3.49 on Friday, reaching $157.10. The company had a trading volume of 6,670,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,679,019. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.03 and its 200 day moving average is $152.02. Chevron has a one year low of $135.37 and a one year high of $167.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVX

Read More