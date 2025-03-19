Best Oil Stocks To Research – March 16th

Exxon Mobil, ServiceNow, GE Vernova, Procter & Gamble, Chevron, Constellation Energy, and ConocoPhillips are the seven Oil stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Oil stocks are shares in companies that are involved in the exploration, extraction, refining, or distribution of crude oil and petroleum products. Their performance is closely tied to global oil prices and market conditions, making them a significant component of the energy sector for investors tracking fluctuations in commodity markets. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Oil stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

XOM traded up $3.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.98. The stock had a trading volume of 15,879,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,865,057. The stock has a market cap of $485.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $103.67 and a one year high of $126.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.34 and a 200-day moving average of $113.65.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NOW traded up $34.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $845.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,852,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,617. The business has a 50-day moving average of $992.95 and a 200-day moving average of $984.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. ServiceNow has a one year low of $637.99 and a one year high of $1,198.09. The stock has a market cap of $174.22 billion, a PE ratio of 123.83, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

NYSE GEV traded up $13.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $313.76. 4,403,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,525,105. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $355.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $313.51. GE Vernova has a 12-month low of $119.00 and a 12-month high of $447.50. The firm has a market cap of $86.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.43.

Procter & Gamble (PG)

Procter & Gamble Co. engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

NYSE PG traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $168.20. 6,790,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,413,545. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Procter & Gamble has a 12-month low of $153.52 and a 12-month high of $180.43. The firm has a market cap of $394.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

NYSE CVX traded up $3.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $157.10. 6,670,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,679,019. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Chevron has a 12-month low of $135.37 and a 12-month high of $167.11. The firm has a market cap of $276.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08.

Constellation Energy (CEG)

Constellation Energy Corporation generates and sells electricity in the United States. It operates through five segments: Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions. The company sells natural gas, energy-related products, and sustainable solutions. It has approximately 33,094 megawatts of generating capacity consisting of nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets.

Shares of Constellation Energy stock traded up $6.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $216.46. 3,828,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,113,157. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $281.73 and its 200 day moving average is $253.65. The firm has a market cap of $67.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.85. Constellation Energy has a 1 year low of $155.60 and a 1 year high of $352.00.

ConocoPhillips (COP)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $2.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.10. 7,625,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,183,387. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.22 and its 200 day moving average is $103.81. The firm has a market cap of $126.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $86.81 and a 1 year high of $135.18.

