Best Toy Stocks To Watch Now – March 18th

Costco Wholesale, Walmart, and Target are the three Toy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Toy stocks are shares of companies that produce, market, or sell toys and related products, often subject to seasonal trends and consumer preferences. The term can also be used colloquially to describe highly speculative, hype-driven stocks that investors treat more like a playful diversion than a traditional, fundamentals-based investment. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Toy stocks within the last several days.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $16.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $900.02. 1,130,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,810,683. The business’s 50 day moving average is $989.68 and its 200 day moving average is $945.08. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $697.27 and a 52 week high of $1,078.24. The company has a market capitalization of $399.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.90, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.85. 8,814,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,840,378. Walmart has a 12 month low of $58.56 and a 12 month high of $105.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.88.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $104.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,218,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,784,654. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Target has a 12 month low of $103.46 and a 12 month high of $181.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18.

