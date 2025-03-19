Bestgate Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bestgate Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,357 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Collier Financial bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Starbucks Trading Down 0.8 %
SBUX stock opened at $98.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.30. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.55 and a 12-month high of $117.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.12.
Starbucks Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
