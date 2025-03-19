Bestgate Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 55,771 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Bestgate Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 55,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,845,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 7.7% of Bestgate Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $66.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $58.09 and a 1 year high of $72.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.97.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

