Bestgate Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,221 Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Bestgate Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $388,000. Fox Hill Wealth Management raised its stake in Duke Energy by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 26,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 110,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,869,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 14,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $120.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.44 and a 200-day moving average of $113.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.75 and a fifty-two week high of $121.47.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 14.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 73.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $122.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.93.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

