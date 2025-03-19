Bestgate Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.02 Million in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Bestgate Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.1% of Bestgate Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 15,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 664,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,598,000 after purchasing an additional 9,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $105.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $101.85 and a twelve month high of $128.61.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

