Bestgate Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Bestgate Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 0.9% of Bestgate Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

NYSE TSM opened at $173.09 on Wednesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $125.78 and a 12 month high of $226.40. The stock has a market cap of $897.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $197.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.6855 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.68%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

