Beth Tschida Sells 88,797 Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Stock

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) insider Beth Tschida sold 88,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $1,187,215.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 487,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,522,019.70. This trade represents a 15.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jamf Stock Performance

Shares of JAMF traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.65. 780,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,626. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.82, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.39. Jamf Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $21.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Jamf by 130.9% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Jamf by 238.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Jamf by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jamf by 45.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Jamf by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Jamf from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Jamf from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Jamf from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Jamf in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.30.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

