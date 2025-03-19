Bitcoin Depot’s (BTM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at B. Riley in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.70 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $4.50. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 225.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Bitcoin Depot in a research report on Tuesday.

Bitcoin Depot Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Bitcoin Depot stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $1.45. 150,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,022. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.10. Bitcoin Depot has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $3.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.61.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTM. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP raised its position in Bitcoin Depot by 480.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Bitcoin Depot by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 23,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12,337 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Bitcoin Depot by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 71,700 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Bitcoin Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, 272 Capital LP acquired a new position in Bitcoin Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $401,000. 9.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bitcoin Depot

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. Its customers can buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies using the BTM kiosk network and other services. The company also engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering, as well as its website through over-the-counter trade.

