Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (BGB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on May 30th

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.089 per share on Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years.

BGB opened at $12.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.36. Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has a 1 year low of $11.58 and a 1 year high of $12.69.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

