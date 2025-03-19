Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Down 3.6% – What’s Next?

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.29 and last traded at $8.24. 1,417,868 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 1,726,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLMN. StockNews.com upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays set a $11.00 target price on Bloomin’ Brands and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The firm has a market cap of $666.11 million, a P/E ratio of -71.29 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -40.27%.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, EVP Patrick M. Hafner sold 9,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $79,497.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 79.1% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

