Blue (OTCMKTS:BLHI) versus Perfect Moment (NASDAQ:PMNT) Critical Comparison

Blue (OTCMKTS:BLHI) and Perfect Moment (NASDAQ:PMNT) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Blue and Perfect Moment”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Perfect Moment $21.31 million 0.95 -$8.72 million ($1.30) -0.94

Blue has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Perfect Moment.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue N/A N/A N/A Perfect Moment -67.38% -513.83% -119.38%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Blue and Perfect Moment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Blue and Perfect Moment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue 0 0 0 0 0.00 Perfect Moment 0 0 1 0 3.00

Perfect Moment has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 389.80%. Given Perfect Moment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Perfect Moment is more favorable than Blue.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.0% of Perfect Moment shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Perfect Moment beats Blue on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue

Blue Holdings Inc., directly and through its wholly owned subsidiary Antik Denim, LLC, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells high-end fashion jeans, apparel, and accessories under the principal brand names Antik Denim, Taverniti So Jeans, Yanuk, and Faith Connexion. Its products include jeans, jackets, belts, purses, and T-shirts. The company sells premium denim products and accessories in high-end department stores and fashion boutiques that cater to fashion conscious consumers. Its products are sold in the United States, Canada, Japan, and the European Union directly to department stores and boutiques, and through distribution arrangements in a various countries. Blue Holdings Inc. was formerly known as Marine Jet Technology Corp. and changed its name to Blue Holdings Inc. in June 2005. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Commerce, California with showrooms in Los Angeles and New York.

About Perfect Moment

Perfect Moment Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fashion brand that offers ski, surf, and activewear collections under the brand name of Perfect Moment. It offers skiwear, outerwear, swimwear and activewear for women, men, and children. The company sells its collections directly to customers through e-commerce and to wholesale accounts, as well as through other sales partnerships. Perfect Moment Ltd. was founded in 1984 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

