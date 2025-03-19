Bonterra Resources (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Trading 4% Higher – Still a Buy?

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. 17,652 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 34,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Bonterra Resources Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average is $0.17.

Bonterra Resources Company Profile

Bonterra Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits. It also owns 100% interest in the Bachelor Mill. Bonterra Resources Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Val-D'or, Canada.

