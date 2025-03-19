Boston Partners Boosts Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Boston Partners increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,160,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,478 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 1.42% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $122,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 160.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 270,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,592,000 after acquiring an additional 166,604 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $449,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,376,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,225,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $40.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.92 and a 52 week high of $52.61.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.31. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 29.10%. As a group, analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.15%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays cut their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

