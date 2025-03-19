Boston Partners Grows Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Boston Partners lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,213,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 545,087 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.53% of DuPont de Nemours worth $168,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on DD. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays raised DuPont de Nemours from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.17.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of DD stock opened at $77.07 on Wednesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.38 and a 12-month high of $90.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 5.47%. Equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 98.20%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.