Boston Partners Grows Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 435.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,098,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 893,637 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.91% of Humana worth $279,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Humana by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,357,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,701,582,000 after buying an additional 53,272 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,609,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $915,736,000 after buying an additional 1,103,132 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 23.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,388,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,073,387,000 after buying an additional 643,291 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Humana by 6.5% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,173,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $371,705,000 after buying an additional 71,910 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,168,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $370,060,000 after buying an additional 11,923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.26, for a total transaction of $948,930.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,096,463.06. This trade represents a 31.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $269.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $271.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $213.31 and a 1 year high of $406.46.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($2.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.10. Humana had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 11.70%. Equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HUM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $301.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $285.68.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

